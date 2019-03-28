Man Wanted in Rancho Cucamonga Hit-and-Run That Left 28-Year-Old Woman Critically Injured

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for critically injuring a woman in a hit-and-run crash in Rancho Cucamonga and running from the scene.

Authorities on Thursday released a photo of Miguel Mendoza, 36, of Gardena, who has been identified as the driver in the hit-and-run that happened about 10:24 p.m. Wednesday at Foothill Boulevard and Hellman Avenue. According to police, Mendoza was seen running a red light as he approached Hellman and crashing into Alanna Abbott. She was making a left turn on a green arrow southbound onto Hellman.

Witnesses told the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department Mendoza was weaving in and out of traffic while driving, and running several red lights along Foothill from Upland to Rancho Cucamonga.

After the crash, Mendoza got out of his car and fled the scene without checking on Abbott’s condition, police said.

She was taken to a hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has information on the whereabouts of Mendoza is encouraged to call Investigator Alex Zapata or Jason Salinas at 909-477-2800.

