× Mexican Cartel Leader Sentenced to Prison 20 Years After Being Indicted in Massive Money-Laundering Sting

A leader in a Mexican drug cartel was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for his role in a massive drug money-laundering scheme with the Juarez cartel.

Juan Jose Alvarez-Tostado Galvan, also known as “El Compadre,” pleaded guilty in January to transporting cocaine and other narcotics to the U.S. and laundering drug proceeds.

Alvarez-Tostado was indicted in 1998 with more than 100 other people and three major Mexican banks. Federal prosecutors said he managed the collection, laundering and distribution of at least $24 million and more than a ton of cocaine.

He was arrested in Mexico in 2005 and charged with operating a continuing criminal enterprise, money laundering and conspiracy. He was extradited to the U.S. in 2018.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.