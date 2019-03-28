Mexican Cartel Leader Sentenced to Prison 20 Years After Being Indicted in Massive Money-Laundering Sting

Dozens of 25kg packages totaling more than 7 tons of cocaine are presented at the police airport in Lima, Peru, on Sept. 1, 2014. (Credit: Ernesto Benavides / AFP / Getty Images)

A leader in a Mexican drug cartel was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for his role in a massive drug money-laundering scheme with the Juarez cartel.

Juan Jose Alvarez-Tostado Galvan, also known as “El Compadre,” pleaded guilty in January to transporting cocaine and other narcotics to the U.S. and laundering drug proceeds.

Alvarez-Tostado was indicted in 1998 with more than 100 other people and three major Mexican banks. Federal prosecutors said he managed the collection, laundering and distribution of at least $24 million and more than a ton of cocaine.

He was arrested in Mexico in 2005 and charged with operating a continuing criminal enterprise, money laundering and conspiracy. He was extradited to the U.S. in 2018.

