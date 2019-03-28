New Photos Released Amid Ongoing Search for Suspect in Brazen Sexual Assault at East Hollywood Metro Station

Police on Thursday released new photos of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault of a woman at a Metro Red Line station in East Hollywood earlier this month.

The brazen attack occurred on March 14 at the height of the evening rush-hour commute at the Vermont/Sunset station located in the 1500 block of North Vermont Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The victim, described as a woman in her 60s, was approached by the man and lured into a secluded emergency exit stairwell where he allegedly raped, strangled and punched her.

Police have not released an updated condition on the woman.

The suspect is believed to be a transient who may frequent the Compton area. He has also been spotted in Santa Monica. He has not been apprehended.

Police released photos of the man earlier this month, as well as a sketch that was drawn by the victim.

The back of the man’s shirt is seen in one of the newly released photos. It reads ” We walk by FAITH not by sight, That’s how we roll in.”

The suspect is described by LAPD as black, about 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 10 inches tall, between 165 and 180 pounds, with a shaved head. He had an earring in his right ear and a 2- to 3-inch scar on his left forearm.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information about the attack can call LAPD Detective Rodriguez at 323- 561-3328, or the department at 877-527-3247.

We have updated photos of our suspect who raped a woman at the Red Line Station. The back of his shirt reads, "We walk by FAITH not by sight, That's how we roll in." Please call 911 if you see him. The sketch on the original community alert was drawn by the victim. pic.twitter.com/7aYSssXJZo — Northeast Area LAPD (@NortheastArea) March 28, 2019