Off-Duty Irvine Police Officer Charged With Beating Man at Girlfriend’s Torrance Home

An off-duty Irvine police officer was charged Tuesday in the beating of his girlfriend’s male friend last summer at her Torrance home, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Paul George Gebert, 34, was charged with one felony count of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and battery with serious injury, prosecutors said in a news release. Gebert appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom and pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said on July 8, 2018, Gebert went to his girlfriend’s home in Torrance and when he walked inside found a man sitting on her couch. Gebert is accused of then beating the man, who prosecutors described as a friend of his girlfriend, and inflicting serious injuries.

At the time of the assault, Gebert was off-duty from his position as a police officer with the Irvine Police Department, prosecutors said.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of seven years in state prison if convicted as charged.

Gebert was expected to return to court on April 30 for a preliminary hearing.