Parent Charged in Missing Culver City Baby’s Death Plead Not Guilty

The parents of a missing Culver City baby who is presumed dead have pleaded not guilty to charges related to his death, prosecutors said.

Adam Manson, 34, and Kiana Williams, 32, entered the pleas at their arraignments on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

They are due back in court on April 10.

The two are charged with child abuse resulting in death in connection with disappearance of their 6-month-old son, Jacsun Manson.

The infant was first reported missing on Jan. 25, but investigators believe he may have died on New Year’s Eve.

On Dec. 31, 2018, Manson and Williams were allegedly doing drugs at a South L.A. motel where they were staying. At some point, they discovered Jacsun was dead, according to the DA’s office.

The defendants are accused of placing his body in a suitcase and then throwing it away in a dumpster near the Baldwin Crenshaw mall, prosecutors said.

The suitcase is believed to have ended up at the El Sobrante Landfill, which authorities have searched at least three times since late February, most recently on Tuesday.

Police have yet to find the Jacsun’s remains.

It was unclear if investigators located any evidence when they searched the 1,300-acre waste disposal facility.