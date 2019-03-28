× Parolee Accused of Beating, Robbing Elderly Man in Victorville Parking Lot

A homeless man already on felony probation attacked and tried to rob a 79-year-old man in a Victorville parking lot early Thursday, breaking the victims leg and inflicting other injuries before being detained by a security guard, officials said.

Richard Rant Leonard, 52, was booked on suspicion of robbery, battery causing serious bodily injury, elder abuse and violating parole, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

The victim was walking through a parking lot on his way to a bus stop when he was attacked, officials said.

“Leonard, a convicted felon on parole, walked up behind the victim and then punched him in the face,” according to the statement. “The blow caused the elderly man to fall to the ground and drop his belongings.”

Leonard tried to steal an envelope containing the victim’s money, sheriff’s officials said.

A security guard in the parking lot witnessed the incident and was able to reach the suspect before he could flee,” the statement said. “He detained the suspect until deputies arrived.”

The elderly victim was treated for injuries that included a broken leg.

Leonard was already on Post-Release Community Supervision, or felony probation, for a previous felony conviction under the terms of AB 109, county booking records show.

Bail for Leonard was set at $100,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Tuesday in San Bernardino County Superior Court.