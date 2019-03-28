San Francisco Man Sentenced for Wrong Way, DUI Crash That Killed 2 Brothers on the 405 Freeway in West L.A.

A San Francisco man who plowed his pickup truck head-on into a minivan while driving the wrong way on the 405 Freeway while drunk, killing two Palmdale brothers, received a 10-year prison sentence on Thursday, officials said.

Rodney Deshone Wright, 40, had a blood-alcohol level of .16, twice the legal limit of .08, at the time of the Jan. 21, 2017, crash on the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

Ainsley Hall Hubbard, 27, and his brother Aiden Cochran Hubbard, 31, both of Palmdale, were killed in the violent collision, officials said.

“Wright was driving his truck southbound in the carpool lane of the northbound 405 Freeway for more than four miles,” according to the statement. The truck then slammed into a minivan being driven by Aiden Hubbard, with his brother riding as a passenger.

Thursday’s sentencing came immediately after Wright pleaded no contest two two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, prosecutors said.

Wright was initially charged with two counts of murder, as well. He could have faced up to 30 years to life in prison if he had been convicted as trial as originally charged.