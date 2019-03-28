× Santa Paula Man Arrested in Drug Bust

Deputies arrested a Santa Paula man Wednesday after he was caught with a large stash of cocaine, ecstasy, hallucinogenic mushrooms, LSD, prescription opiates and cash believed to be the proceeds from drug dealing, authorities said.

Daniel Fernandez, 33, was booked on suspicion of a series of drug-related offenses, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eduardo Malagon said in a written statement.

Narcotics detectives had been looking into Fernandez for suspected drug sales, according to Malagon. Deputies pulled him over about 7 p.m. as he was driving near the 126 Freeway and Wells Road in Ventura.

Deputies searched the suspect’s car and found cocaine, along with a digital scale, officials said. A subsequent search of Fernandez’s home in the 200 block of Beckwith Road in Santa Paula turned up more drugs.

Investigators seized a total of 104 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of ecstasy, 281 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, “a significant quantity” of LSD, more than 1,500 hydrocodone pills, which are known under brand names including Vicodin and Norco, along with cash, Malagon said.

According to Ventura County booking records, bail for Fernandez was set at $50,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Friday in Ventura County Superior Court.