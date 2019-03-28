The News Director’s Office: A Storied Career With Glen Walker

Glen Walker joins the News Director’s Office to talk about his career, including how he initially got his start covering sports. He also recounts working as an anchor at WNBC-TV in New York City during the September 11th terrorist attacks. Glen also shares how he finally ended up in Southern California at KTLA.

