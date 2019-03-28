Tourist Taking Photos Presumed Dead in Fall at Grand Canyon

Posted 2:50 PM, March 28, 2019, by
People take the first official walk on the Skywalk, billed as the first-ever cantilever-shaped glass walkway, extending 70 feet from the western Grand Canyon's rim more than 4,000 feet above the Colorado River, on March 20, 2007. (Credit: David McNew / Getty Images)

People take the first official walk on the Skywalk, billed as the first-ever cantilever-shaped glass walkway, extending 70 feet from the western Grand Canyon's rim more than 4,000 feet above the Colorado River, on March 20, 2007. (Credit: David McNew / Getty Images)

Crews are working to recover the body of a tourist who slipped and fell over a Grand Canyon lookout.

The fall happened Thursday morning on the Hualapai Tribe’s reservation to the west of Grand Canyon National Park.

David Leibowitz is a spokesman for Grand Canyon West, a popular tourist destination on the reservation. He says a man in his 50s from Hong Kong fell and slipped at Eagle Point while trying to take photographs. He says the man, who was part of a tour group, is presumed dead.

Eagle Point is adjacent to the Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that juts out from the canyon wall. The rim has some ledges and outcroppings below but no barrier between tourists and the edge.

Leibowitz says the area is closed for the day.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.