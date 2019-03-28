× U.S. Airlines Damage or Lose an Average of 26 Wheelchairs a Day: Federal Report

The largest U.S. airlines damaged or lost a daily average of 26 wheelchairs and scooters used by disabled passengers in December, according to a report championed by a lawmaker who lost both legs while serving in Iraq.

From Dec. 4 to Dec. 31, the 12 largest carriers damaged or lost 701 passengers’ wheelchairs and scooters, according to the first report of its kind from the U.S. Transportation Department.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), who sustained massive injuries in a Blackhawk helicopter that was shot down in Iraq in 2004, wrote language into last year’s Federal Aviation Administration funding bill requiring airlines to report the wheelchair information.

The report issued this month by the agency represents the first month that airlines were required to report the information.

