BREAKING: Dodgers Make Opening Day Home Run History, Hitting 8 Homers Against Diamondbacks

U.S. Airlines Damage or Lose an Average of 26 Wheelchairs a Day: Federal Report

Posted 3:17 PM, March 28, 2019, by
Sen. Tammy Duckworth arrives for a press conference with Democratic leaders following the Democratic policy luncheon in Washington, DC, on Jan. 29, 2019. (Credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Sen. Tammy Duckworth arrives for a press conference with Democratic leaders following the Democratic policy luncheon in Washington, DC, on Jan. 29, 2019. (Credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images)

The largest U.S. airlines damaged or lost a daily average of 26 wheelchairs and scooters used by disabled passengers in December, according to a report championed by a lawmaker who lost both legs while serving in Iraq.

From Dec. 4 to Dec. 31, the 12 largest carriers damaged or lost 701 passengers’ wheelchairs and scooters, according to the first report of its kind from the U.S. Transportation Department.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), who sustained massive injuries in a Blackhawk helicopter that was shot down in Iraq in 2004, wrote language into last year’s Federal Aviation Administration funding bill requiring airlines to report the wheelchair information.

The report issued this month by the agency represents the first month that airlines were required to report the information.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.