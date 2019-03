Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some residents of a Westwood apartment complex say they're fighting against eviction, as well as better conditions.

Conditions have deteriorated since new owners took over the building in recent years, longtime tenants told KTLA. And others say they're being forced out so the owners can make renovations and charge higher rent.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 28, 2019.