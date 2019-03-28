× Woman Found Dead After Officers Shoot at Suspect Armed With Rifle in Fontana: Police

A woman was found dead inside a Fontana home after officers opened fire on an armed man, authorities said.

Officers were responding to a report of shots fired at a home in the 14600 block of Mountain High Drive around 1:45 a.m. when they found a man armed with a weapon, according to police. An officer-involved shooting soon followed but no one was injured. Police later found the fatally wounded victim.

Additional calls about shots being fired inside a home came in to officers as they drove to the scene, Fontana Police Officer Richard Guerrero said.

“One person actually had seen someone with a rifle near the street,” Guerrero said, adding that officers got another call saying a female family member was shot once they got to the scene.

Upon their arrival, officers found the suspect hiding behind a pickup truck and pointing a rifle in their direction, Guerrero said. The suspect allegedly refused to put down the weapon so an officer opened fire.

“The officer did fire at the suspect, it’s just the suspect was not hit,” Guerrero said, explaining no one was injured.

The suspect surrendered to officers without incident.

When officers went in to check the residence, they wound a 55-year-old woman who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her upper torso, Guerrero said. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No other details have been released by police.