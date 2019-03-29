1 Killed, 3 Hurt in Possible Racing-Related Wreck in Woodland Hills

One person died and three others were hurt in a violent crash in Woodland Hills that may have been triggered by street racers on Friday night, authorities said.

The wreck took place about 10 p.m. in the 20100 block of Ventura Boulevard, near Winnetka Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Paramedics pronounced one patient dead at the scene, he said. Two more people suffered serious injuries, and one person was treated for minor injuries.

The circumstances of the crash were being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a severely damaged pickup truck and convertible. A body covered by a sheet was seen lying next to the pickup truck.

Police said they were investigating the possibility the crash was caused by two racing vehicles.

#FatalTrafficCollision; INC#1634; 10:00PM; 20100 W Ventura Bl; https://t.co/ABmccT5p2C; #WoodlandHills; PRELIM: 4 patients total: 1 is dead at scene, 2 are serious, 1 has minor injuries; Closure of one or more lanes of traffic … https://t.co/FTqYFYLvYv — LAFD (@LAFD) March 30, 2019