2nd Man to Die in Political Donor Ed Buck’s WeHo Home Was Unresponsive for 15 Minutes Before 911 Call

March 29, 2019
Timothy Dean is seen in an undated photo provided to KTLA.

The second man to die in the West Hollywood home of Democratic donor and activist Ed Buck was unresponsive for at least 15 minutes before anyone called 911, according to the man’s autopsy report.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s report, which was obtained by The Times on Friday, says that Timothy Dean, 55, died on Jan 7. of methamphetamine and alcohol toxicity. The cause of death was determined to be accidental, and the drugs appeared to have been injected, according to the report.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of Dean, who is the second man to die of a methamphetamine overdose in Buck’s home. In July 2017, Gemmel Moore, 26, died in Buck’s apartment, and Buck was present for both deaths, authorities said.

The coroner’s report refers to a male witness who was present at the time of Dean’s death but does not refer to Buck by name.

