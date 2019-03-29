Authorities Pursue Vehicle Through San Fernando Valley: Driver Heads Wrong Way on 5 Freeway

Authorities are in pursuit of a fleeing driver in the San Fernando Valley.

Aerial footage showed the driver putting his car in reverse and ramming pursuing officers’ vehicles several times. The driver was seen waving an object, possibly a knife, out the window during the chase.

The car then entered the 5 Freeway, heading south in the northbound lanes, in the Sun Valley area, then continued into Burbank.

The pursuit transitioned into a standoff after the car rammed two civilian vehicles and came to a stop on the freeway near Buena Vista Avenue.

Authorities were seen firing weapons as the driver exited the car. He then got back in.

It was unclear whether the shots fired were live or less-lethal rounds.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for both directions of the 5 Freeway, just south of Buena Vista Avenue, as the standoff continued Friday night.

The pursuit began after police responded to reports of a man armed with a knife about 7:25 p.m. at Big Tujunga Canyon Road and Oro Vista Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

Sky 5 is overhead.

SIGALERT IN BURBANK: I-5 SOUTH OF BUENA VISTA, ALL NB AND SB LANES BLOCKED FOR UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) March 30, 2019