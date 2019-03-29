California Forest Service Firefighter Killed in Helicopter Crash in Texas

Posted 6:15 AM, March 29, 2019, by

The U.S. Forest Service says a firefighter from California has died in a helicopter crash in the Sam Houston National Forest in Texas.

A helicopter crash is seen in the Sam Houston National Forest in Texas. (Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast Texas Region on Twitter)

A helicopter crash is seen in the Sam Houston National Forest in Texas. (Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety – Southeast Texas Region on Twitter)

The agency says Daniel Laird was a two-decade veteran of the U.S. Forest Service. He was helping with a controlled burn when the helicopter crashed Wednesday in Montgomery County, about 70 miles north of Houston.

Authorities say Laird was killed in the crash, while two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say Laird was a helitack captain from Tahoe National Forest.

“Our hearts and condolences go out to Daniel, his family, friends, and co-workers,” Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen said in a news release. “We’re very proud of his service and commitment to the agency and our nation. Tragedies of this nature serve as a reminder of the honorable work and sacrifices made by women and men like Daniel. They daily commit themselves to supporting and protecting communities around the country.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.