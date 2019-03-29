× Boy Hospitalized After Sustaining Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in South L.A.

A young boy was rushed to the hospital after shooting himself in the leg in South Los Angeles on Friday, officials said.

Deputies responded around 6:20 p.m. to a location near the corner of 123rd Street and Denker Avenue in the unincorporated Athens neighborhood, L.A. County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bolder said.

Authorities determined the child, believed to be about 6 years old, had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the leg.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition and undergoing treatment Friday evening, Bolder said.

Deputies were questioning child’s father, but the man was not immediately being detained, according to the sergeant.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra and Matt Phillips contributed to this report.