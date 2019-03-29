Congestion Pricing Works in Other Cities, but Proposal Unpopular With L.A. Commuters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study on L.A.'s traffic-choked Westside calls for making people pay to drive there.

Researchers say it's an effective way to get people out of their own cars and into mass transit. Some argue that the city's mass transit system is inadequate, and that the plan unfairly penalizes drivers.

Charging drivers has already been effective in places like London, Milan, and Stockholm, but would it work in Los Angeles?

Eric Spillman spoke to commuters to see what they had to say.

"That's terrible. I drive every day. I would be broke," commuter Michelle Richardson said with a laugh. "Put a subway or a train up the middle of the 405 like they should've in the first place."

"Very unfair, I think so. Because four dollars for some people can be a lot. If you have to go to work five times a week in this area, and you don't make too much, you know, that adds up," commuter Miles Myvett said.