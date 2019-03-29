× Death Toll from Takata Air Bag Explosion Climbs to 24

Another driver has been killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator, bringing the worldwide death toll to at least 24.

The latest death occurred three days after a June 8, 2018, crash in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, Ariz., according to a statement released Friday by Honda, which made the car that was involved in the crash.

The driver, who was not identified, was hit by shrapnel from the air bag when a 2002 Honda Civic crashed at an intersection that day, a Honda spokesman said. The death occurred at a hospital June 11, according to the company.

More than 200 people also have been hurt by the inflators, which have caused the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history; by the end of next year, as many as 70 million inflators will have been recalled throughout the nation. About 100 million inflators are to be recalled worldwide.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.