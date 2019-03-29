× Employee of Arcadia After-School Program Suspected of Child Molestion

Police arrested an employee of an Arcadia after-school program Friday on suspicion of molesting a young girl, officials said.

Moises Nicholas Davila, 20, of Arcadia was booked on suspicion of committing a lewd and lascivious act with a child under 14 years old, according to the Arcadia Police Department and Los Angeles County booking records.

Officials in the Arcadia Recreation and Community Services Department learned Wednesday of alleged “suspicious physical contact” between Davila, a part-time employee of the After-School Recreation Program at Longley Way Elementary School, and a girl participating in the program. Arcadia police Lt. Tom Cullen said in a written statement. Police were immediately notified, and detectives launched an investigation.

“Police Detectives learned there were other instances of suspicious contact between the suspect and additional female juveniles, but nothing overtly sexual in nature,” Cullen said. “Detectives interviewed the suspect, and he was arrested.”

Bail for Davila was set at $100,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Arcadia police at 626-574-5151. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.