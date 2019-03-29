× Father Charged in Torture Killing of 8-Year-Old Corona Boy Bought Gloves, Bolt Cutters, Acid, Drain Opener: Court Document

The Corona father charged in 8-year-old Noah McIntosh’s killing bought gloves, bolt cutters, acid and a drain opener, according to court documents submitted to the judge in the case and obtained by KTLA on Thursday.

Bryce McIntosh, who has been charged with first-degree murder with a special circumstance of torture, purchased two pairs of long cuffed gloves, 24-inch bolt cutters, four gallons of muriatic acid, and a bottle of drain opener from a Home Depot store on March 4, the day the child was last seen, according to a declaration in support of an arrest warrant from Corona Police Detective Mario Hernandez.

Noah’s body has not been located, but Corona Police Department Chief George Johnstone said traces of evidence have been found that “leave no doubt that Noah is the victim of a homicide.”

After extracting data from the father’s cell phone, authorities traced one of his previous locations to the unincorporated area of Aguanga and found purple latex gloves, a plastic bag with residue consistent with blood, parts to a Ninja blender, empty bottles of drain cleaner, empty cans of oven cleaner, blankets and towels, according to the document.

Police also looked through the father’s online search history and found he searched for “the normal heart rate for 8 year old” and “exactly how sodium hydroxide works,” the detective wrote in the declaration.

In an interview with police, the suspect’s 10-year-old daughter told investigators she knew Noah was missing “because her daddy told her” and described physical abuse to Noah that involved the child being handcuffed in a bathtub with cold water and described “helping her daddy at times by holding Noah’s legs down,” the report said.

Police found handcuffs at the father’s home during a search for evidence, the report said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.