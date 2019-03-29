L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Whose Rehiring Sparked Controversy Speaks About Domestic Abuse Claims That Got Him Fired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Though a Los Angeles County appeals board upheld then-Sheriff Jim McDonnell's decision to fire Deputy Caren Carl Mandoyan in 2016 after he was accused of stalking and domestic abuse, according to the Los Angeles Times, Mandoyan spoke out Friday against the claims as his rehiring last December by newly instated Sheriff Alex Villanueva is putting renewed focus on the case — including new allegations that Mandoyan belongs to a violent clique within the department known as the Reapers.

