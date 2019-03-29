× L.A. Man to Be Sentenced in ‘Swatting’ — Hoax 911 Calls — That Led to Death of Innocent Kansas Man

A Los Angeles man faces decades in prison when he’s sentenced for making hoax emergency calls, including one that led police to fatally shoot a Kansas man.

Tyler R. Barriss will be sentenced Friday in federal court in Wichita, Kansas. The 26-year-old man has pleaded guilty to 51 charges related to fake calls and threats under an agreement calling for at least 20 years in prison. His case drew national attention to the practice of “swatting,” a form of retaliation gamers and others use to get police to go to an someone’s address.

One of Barriss’ calls led to the death of 28-year-old Andrew Finch, who was not playing video games. Barriss’ call followed a dispute between two other people over a $1.50 bet in “Call of Duty: WWII” on Dec. 28, 2017.

The man who asked for Barriss’ help in that dispute, Casey Viner of North College Hill, Ohio, did not realize the intended target of the “swatting” call had given the wrong address for his home, according to federal prosecutors.

Shane Gaskell of Wichita, Kansas had actually given an old address where he no longer lived — 10033 West McCormick in Wichita, prosecutors said.

From California, Barriss disguised his phone number to make it appear he was calling from the 316 Wichita area code and made a series of 911 calls claiming he had shot his father and was holding his mother and little brother hostage inside a closet. He said he was at the address given by Gaskell.

He also told dispatchers he was suicidal and considering the lighting the home on fire.

“Wichita police thus responded to the address believing they were dealing with a shooting, a hostage situation, a suicidal gunman, and the possibility of arson,” federal prosecutors said in a news release.

Finch was fatally shot by police when they later responded to the home.

The three defendants then tried deleting online messages to cover up their involvement.