LAX FlyAway Bus Temporarily Cancels Some Stops Because of Construction; Regular Service to Return in the Fall

March 29, 2019
The FlyAway Bus is shown in an undated photo. (Credit: Catharine Hamm / Los Angeles Times)

The LAX FlyAway Bus, billed as offering “convenient bus service” to and from the airport, just got a little less convenient. The shuttle from downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood and three other locations temporarily stopped picking up and dropping off passengers at Tom Bradley International Terminal on March 20.

Until service returns in fall, passengers must walk to or from the FlyAway stop at Terminal 3, which is about 400 feet from the middle exit of the Bradley Terminal.

The change also affects scheduled airport shuttles available at LAX’s green bus stops (airport stops are color coded, depending on the service).

Construction related to the airport’s modernization projects, specifically an upcoming people mover, was the reason for the change, LAX media relations director Becca Doten wrote in an email Thursday.

