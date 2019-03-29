Man Arrested in Rancho Cucamonga Hit-and-Run That Left Woman in Critical Condition

A Hawthorne man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Rancho Cucamonga that left a woman critically injured, police said Friday.

Miguel Mendoza, 36, was arrested Thursday after deputies obtained a search warrant and went to his home in Hawthorne. At the time of his arrest, Mendoza had injuries consistent with being involved in a traffic collision, the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department said in a news alert.

Earlier in the day, police asked for the public’s help in locating Mendoza after identifying him as a suspect in the hit-and-run that happened Wednesday night at Foothill Boulevard and Hellman Avenue.

Witnesses told police before the crash, Mendoza was weaving in and out of traffic and ran several red lights while driving from Upland to Rancho Cucamonga where he ran into Alanna Abbott, 28.

After the crash Mendoza ran from the scene, according to police, and did not stop to check on Abbott or render aid.

Abbott was critically injured in the crash and remains hospitalized, police said.

After his arrest, Mendoza was taken to a local hospital for a medical check and was later booked at the West Valley Detention Center where he remains in custody.

His bail was set at $50,000.