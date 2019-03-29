× Person of Interest Detained in Rape at East Hollywood Metro Station: LAPD

A person of interest has been detained in the rape of a woman at an East Hollywood Metro station earlier this month, police said Friday.

The man detained has not been identified by police and is not currently considered a suspect, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jee Lee said.

Authorities have been searching for a man who raped, strangled and punched a woman in a secluded emergency stairwell at the Metro Red Line’s Vermont/Sunset station located in the 1500 block of North Vermont Avenue, police said. Surveillance images have been released of a possible suspect.

He is described by police as a black man who stands about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 165 and 180 pounds, with a shaved head. Police have said he has a 2- to 3-inch scar on his left forearm and earring in his right ear.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.