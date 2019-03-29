Person of Interest Detained in Rape at East Hollywood Metro Station, LAPD Says

Person of Interest Detained in Rape at East Hollywood Metro Station: LAPD

Posted 7:23 AM, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:28AM, March 29, 2019
LAPD released this surveillance image and suspect sketch of a man being sought in connection with a rape and assault at a Metro Station in East Hollywood on March 14, 2019.

LAPD released this surveillance image and suspect sketch of a man being sought in connection with a rape and assault at a Metro Station in East Hollywood on March 14, 2019.

A person of interest has been detained in the rape of a woman at an East Hollywood Metro station earlier this month, police said Friday.

The man detained has not been identified by police and is not currently considered a suspect, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jee Lee said.

Authorities have been searching for a man who raped, strangled and punched a woman in a secluded emergency stairwell at the Metro Red Line’s Vermont/Sunset station located in the 1500 block of North Vermont Avenue, police said. Surveillance images have been released of a possible suspect.

He is described by police as a black man who stands about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 165 and 180 pounds, with a shaved head. Police have said he has a 2- to 3-inch scar on his left forearm and earring in his right ear.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report. 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.