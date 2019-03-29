× Police Determine Valentine’s Day Sexual Assault Reported at Riverside Park Did Not Occur

Investigators have determined a woman’s report of being sexually assaulted at a Riverside park on Valentine’s Day was false, officials said Friday.

The community was on edge after authorities released a suspect sketch and advised residents to be on the lookout for the wanted man believed to have attacked at Ryan Bonaminio Park, near the popular Mount Rubidoux hiking trails.

Police say they responded promptly when a woman called from the park at 5000 Tequesquite Ave. around 9 a.m. Feb. 14 and told them she was sitting in her car when a man came up and sexually assaulted her.

The woman said the perpetrator had fled on foot into the Santa Ana River bottom.

The area was searched extensively, with the help of a Riverside County sheriff’s K-9 bloodhound, but investigators were unable to find anyone, police said.

That’s when authorities decided to distribute a composite sketch of the suspect and issued a warning to the community.

But after conducting an extensive investigation and interviewing the woman further, detectives determined there was no sexual assault, Officer Ryan Railsback said.

Still, the woman will not face criminal consequences because of “some circumstances in her own life that she’s dealing with,” Railsback said.

Railsback declined to provide details on the circumstances but said police were looking into other ways they can help the woman, such as with mental health services or counseling.

“This isn’t like the one in Chicago, where there might have been some intent,” Railsback said, referring to the controversy surrounding actor Jussie Smollett. “We don’t think was done for her to gain anything personally. It’s someone who’s struggling with a lot of issues, we think.”

Railsback added that the department also doesn’t want to “scare off any legitimate sexual assault victims.”

33.975761 -117.394697