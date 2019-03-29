Some People With Federal Housing Vouchers Still Homeless After Being Rejected From Landlords

When Kimberly Dominique received her Section 8 voucher in September, she thought it was the ticket to move out of the Ford Focus she and her 29-year-old son called home.

But Dominique, a 66-year-old stroke survivor, spent months contacting one apartment complex after another in Oceanside, only to have landlords reject the voucher, which can provide hundreds of dollars toward a rent payment.

One day, Dominique estimated, she called more than 70 landlords. Those who answered or bothered to call back all had the same answer: No.

“It’s taken its toll,” Dominique said late last year, noting that she’d lost weight and grown increasingly depressed as her voucher neared expiration.

