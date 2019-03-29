× Suspect Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Pomona Woman at Senior Living Community

A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a woman to death at a Pomona senior living community, killing her dog and setting her apartment on fire earlier this month, police announced late Friday.

Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 50, was booked on suspicion of murder, arson of an inhabited dwelling and animal cruelty following his arrest at his Inglewood home on Wednesday, according to the Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County booking records. He’s accused of the killing of 58-year-old Ronny Wall on March 18 at her home in the Serenity Villas Senior Community in the 100 block of East Bonita Avenue. Wall’s dog was also killed in the incident.

Investigators described Tyner as the victim’s boyfriend.

Police launched a “suspicious death” investigation after Wall’s body, as well as that of her dog, were found inside her burning apartment shortly before 7 a.m., officials said.

“Investigators found obvious signs of a struggle as well as evidence of an arson fire,” police said in a written statement.

“Witness statements and physical evidence led investigators to the victim’s boyfriend, Chaumon Tyner.”

Police arrested the suspect about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday outside of his home, police said.

A motive for the killing has not been disclosed.

An autopsy determined Wall was stabbed to death, according to coroner’s records. The death was ruled a homicide.

Bail for Tyner was set at $2 million, booking records show.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pomona police at 909-620-2085. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.