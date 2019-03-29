× Suspect Escapes After SWAT Called to South L.A. Home Where Woman Finds Man With Gun Waiting Inside

After a woman arrived to her South Los Angeles home to find a man with a gun waiting inside, SWAT officers and other law enforcement were called to the scene but the suspect got away Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers were trying to get the suspect out of the home in the 7400 block of San Pedro Street before their efforts were called off around 2 a.m., according to authorities. It’s unclear if the suspect knew the victim or how he managed to escape the scene.

The victim was with three children when she opened the door and found the suspect inside, authorities said. She managed to get away with the kids and called law enforcement as the suspect stayed inside.

SWAT officers were eventually called in and officials worked to get the man out of the home but never found him, authorities said.

No one was injured in the incident and no other details have been released by police.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.