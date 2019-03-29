The Little Mermaid Giveaway

Get excited Little Mermaid fans, because the animated classic will be given new life this summer. Lea Michele, Harvey Fierstein, Cheech Marin, Ken Page and Peter Gallagher headline an all star cast singing songs from the film with a full orchestra as the movie plays on a giant screen behind them. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday April 3rd for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets see Disney’s The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl on either Friday May 17th or Saturday May 18th. Tickets go on sale at Friday at 10am at ticketmaster.com. Head under the sea for a Live-To-Film experience that will be truly magical.

