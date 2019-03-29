Torrance Boy Fatally Struck by Truck While Chasing His Dog Mourned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Torrance community gathered Friday to pay tribute to a 10-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a pickup truck this week while chasing after his dog.

Patrick Yarborough-Genniss Jr. died following the collision, which took place about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Del Amo Boulevard, according to Torrance Police Department and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's officials.

He was walking his dog when the animal got away from him, loved ones said. A pickup truck driver swerved to avoid hitting the dog, but ended up striking the boy.

A fund to help the boy's family has been set up online at www.gofundme.com/fern-elementary-10-year-old-angel-in-heaven.