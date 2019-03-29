Two Separate Shootings in San Pedro Leave One Dead, Others Wounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are investigating two separate shootings that left one person dead and two others wounded in San Pedro Thursday night.

A shooting took place about 9:50 p.m. at Pacific Avenue and Santa Cruz Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was rushed to a hospital in grave condition, he said..

The motive was not clear, and no suspect description was available, Lopez said. A vehicle was seen speeding away from the area.

Just blocks away, a second shooting happened on South Palos Verdes Street around midnight.

A man was reportedly shot in an alley and was able to walk to a nearby hotel for help.

Emergency personnel arrived and took the man to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.