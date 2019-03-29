× Wind and Warm, Sunny Skies Expected in L.A. Over the Weekend

After a wet winter and a moody start to spring, Los Angeles is going to feel like Los Angeles again this weekend.

A high-pressure ridge and breezy offshore winds from the north will bring warm, sunny weather to Southern California before cooling off again next week, forecasters said.

Temperatures on Saturday could reach the upper 70s, but the really toasty weather will come Sunday, with highs in the mid-80s for downtown Los Angeles, according to the National Weather Service.

Long Beach could reach 84 degrees Sunday, while highs for Santa Barbara and Ventura could hit 81 and 80, respectively. The beach at Malibu is expected to be slightly cooler, but still around 78 degrees.

