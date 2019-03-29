Person of Interest Detained in Rape at East Hollywood Metro Station, LAPD Says

Wind and Warm, Sunny Skies Expected in L.A. Over the Weekend

Posted 9:27 AM, March 29, 2019, by
Marian Fortunati of Tarzana paints Feb. 21, 2019, as she visits Toland Park in Santa Paula. (Credit: Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Marian Fortunati of Tarzana paints Feb. 21, 2019, as she visits Toland Park in Santa Paula. (Credit: Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

After a wet winter and a moody start to spring, Los Angeles is going to feel like Los Angeles again this weekend.

A high-pressure ridge and breezy offshore winds from the north will bring warm, sunny weather to Southern California before cooling off again next week, forecasters said.

Temperatures on Saturday could reach the upper 70s, but the really toasty weather will come Sunday, with highs in the mid-80s for downtown Los Angeles, according to the National Weather Service.

Long Beach could reach 84 degrees Sunday, while highs for Santa Barbara and Ventura could hit 81 and 80, respectively. The beach at Malibu is expected to be slightly cooler, but still around 78 degrees.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.