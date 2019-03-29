Person of Interest Detained in Rape at East Hollywood Metro Station, LAPD Says

Woodcrest School in Tarzana Closed After Verbal Threat of Violence: LAPD

Posted 8:40 AM, March 29, 2019

A Tarzana school said it will close Friday after the Los Angeles Police Department received a possible threat to the campus.

Woodcrest School administrators announced the closure late Thursday in an email to parents and staff. The school advised parents to tell their children that a “plumbing issue” on campus caused the closure.

“Please stay calm and know that our number one priority is the safety of your children,” administrators said in the email. They added that an officer was being sent to monitor the school.

Officer Mike Lopez, an LAPD spokesman, said the criminal threat was brought to the department’s attention about 5:30 p.m. He declined to comment on the nature of the threat.

