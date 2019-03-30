17-Year-Old Arrested in Connection to Possible Racing-Related Crash That Killed 1 Person in Woodland Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Saturday in connection to a crash in Woodland Hills that killed one person and injured three others, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Authorities said they were investigating the possibility that the multi-vehicle crash that happened at around 10 p.m. Friday in the 20100 block of Ventura Boulevard was caused by two vehicles that were racing, according to LAPD.

Paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Authorities did not identify the victim, but said the person was driving a green Toyota at the time of the collision.

Police said the suspect ran a red light before the violent collision occurred.

The teenager, who was driving a black Mercedes, and his passenger, were both injured in the crash and transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

A fourth person was treated for minor injuries, LAFD said at the time.

At least four vehicles were believed to be involved in the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.