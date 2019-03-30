× For First Time, L.A. Schools Have Free SAT Day for All Juniors

The Los Angeles school district has focused in recent years on boosting high-school graduation rates and sending more students to college. This month, it has taken a big step by having all juniors take the Scholastic Aptitude Test on a school day, for free.

It’s not lost on district officials that they are rolling out an initiative to improve college access at a time when the news is full of stories about wealthy people cheating to get their children into top schools.

About 4 in 5 L.A. Unified students are minorities from low-income families. Many would be the first in their families to attend, or graduate from, college.

“Recent news has reminded us just how inequitable access to higher education has been in our country for low-income students and children of color,” said board member Kelly Gonez, who proposed the SAT plan. By integrating the SAT into a school day, “we are opening the door to higher education wider so that more students have the chance to pursue their dreams,”

