Man With Down Syndrome Goes Missing in Lomita

Sheriff’s officials and worried family members asked the public’s help in finding a 22-year-old man with Down syndrome who went missing from a park in Lomita on Saturday.

Giordan Lindsey Haslam was last seen about noon when he walked way from Lomita Park, 24428 Eshelman Ave, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

“Mr. Haslam suffers from Down syndrome and his family is concerned for his wellbeing,” according to the statement.

He’s described as a Pacific Islander, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 215 pounds. He has black hair and was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.