× Motorcyclist Dies After Plummeting From Freeway Transition Road in Pacoima

A man died Saturday in a motorcycle crash in which he fell from an elevated transition road in Pacoima, authorities said.

The crash took place about 2 p.m. on the transition road between the eastbound 118 Freeway and the northbound 210 Freeway, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The motorcyclist fell an “unspecified distance” from the the connector road and ended up landing on the transition road below that connects the northbound 210 Freeway to the westbound 118 Freeway, Humphrey said in a written statement.

“He was beyond medical help,” he said. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim’s leg was severed and remain on the transition road above, according to the California Highway Patrol. No other vehicles were believed to have been involved in the crash.

Both connector roads remained shut down Saturday afternoon as California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials carried out an investigation.

SIGALERT IN SYLMAR. WB I-210 TO WB SR-118 AND EB SR-118 TO WB I-210 ARE CLOSED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) March 30, 2019