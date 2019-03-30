× Northbound Lanes of 5 Freeway in Burbank Still Closed After Wild Pursuit, Standoff

Northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Burbank were still closed early Saturday morning after a wild chase overnight ended in a standoff and prompted authorities to close the roadway for hours, creating a traffic jam.

Police responded to reports of a man armed with a knife at around 7:25 p.m. Friday at Big Tujunga Canyon Road and Oro Vista Avenue. The driver refused to pull over, initiating a pursuit in which the suspect rammed pursuing officers and civilian cars before leading officers the wrong way on the 5 Freeway, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The pursuit turned into a standoff after the fleeing car crashed into two civilian vehicles and came to a stop near Buena Vista Avenue.

California Highway Patrol officers were seen firing weapons at the driver who exited the car after crashing, and then got back in.

The suspect surrendered about an hour later and was taken into custody.

It is unclear if the driver was shot by officers.

Authorities did not identify the suspect.

“This was one that I haven’t seen in quite a while,” LAPD Officer Josh Rubenstein said. “The amount of danger that everybody was in… because the suspect was ramming innocent bystander vehicles as well.”

Northbound lanes of 5 Freeway in Burbank was still closed Saturday morning as of 7 a.m. between Olive and Buena Vista Avenues. Southbound lanes reopened at around midnight, according to California Highway Patrol.

It is unclear for how long the highway will remain closed.

No further details were immediately available.

SIGALERT UPDATE IN BURBANK: I-5 SOUTH OF BUENA VISTA, ALL SB LANES NOW OPEN- ALL NB LANES REMAIN BLOCKED FOR UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) March 30, 2019

SIGALERT IN BURBANK: I-5 SOUTH OF BUENA VISTA, ALL NB AND SB LANES BLOCKED FOR UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) March 30, 2019