Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, March 30th, 2019

Disaster Preparedness for Animals: Dogs & Cats

Warren Eckstein & the Pet Show

1-800-430-4847

thepetshow.com

Collar and Leash Palisades,

518 Palisades Drive

Pacific Palisades

1-310-573-6262

Facebook/collarandleashcali

California’s governor has declared a statewide emergency to reduce the state’s high fire risks, which includes removing from the environment dead trees and other wild fire fuels. In the meantime are you prepared for the next wild fire or other natural disaster. Disaster preparations includes the pets.

Internationally known pet and animal expert Warren Eckstein says it is imperative to have a safe and secure kennel or crate.

To learn more about Eckstein’s dog and cat disaster preparation guidelines, take a look at his website: thepetshow.com To find pet emergency pet preparedness supplies, one of several pet supply locations includes Collar and Leash in Pacific Palisades.

Free!

Emergency Preparedness Class @ 10am

SOS Survival Products

15705 Strathern Street, #11

Van Nuys

800 479 7998

http://www.sosproducts.com

People can prepare for the next emergency at a free emergency preparedness class courtesy SOS SURVIVAL PRODUCTS in Van Nuys. Topics include the supplies we need, where to store emergency goods, how to create a family disaster plan and more. Details are available at the website: http://www.sosproducts.com.

Dogs! A Science Tail

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

New at the California Science Center the exhibition DOGS! A SCIENCE TAIL, which explores the science of the bond between humans and canines. In addition to interactive exhibits, there are daily working dog demonstrations. By the way, THIS IS A HUMANS ONLY EXHIBITION. PLEASE DO NOT BRING YOUR PETS. For details about exhibition hours, check the californiasciencenter.org website.

Tomatomania

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive

La Canada – Flintridge

818 949 4200

http://www.descansogardens.org

TOMATOMANIA!, the world’s largest tomato seedling sale, returns to Descanso Gardens. Activities free to members. Included in the price of regular Descanso Gardens admission, no registration required.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo Del Norte

Carlsbad

http://www.theflowerfields.com

You will see a rainbow of Tecolote ranunculus graces the 50 acres of rolling hillsides that overlook the Pacific Ocean, making it the ultimate flower paradise. Also, find hands-on workshops featuring art, basket, and gardening classes and there’s a picnic area where visitors can bring their own food.

The Flower Fields is open to the public from 9am – 6pm from March 1 to May 12, 2019. The Flower Fields provides two free parking areas, restroom facilities and accessibility for people with disabilities. Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 60+, $9 for children 3–10 and free for children under the age of 3. Season passes and group tours are also available.

Women’s History Month

Guo Pei: Beyond Couture

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

March is WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH. Internationally renowned couturier Guo Pei is the spotlight at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. The Chinese fashion designer made headlines in 2015 when pop singer Rihanna wore one of Pei’s designs to the Met Gala in New York City. We can see more than 40 of her breathtaking creations at this U.S. west coast premiere. Tour and ticket information is available at http://www.bowers.org.

Family Fashion Workshops

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org/index.php/education-programs/family-programs/event/1886-family-fashion-workshops

Join us for an Ikat filled weekend! Learn a fun resist dyeing and weaving technique, sew your own mini garment, create your own fashion illustration, and learn to walk a runway!

Ticketed Event: $5/person 3 years old and up with general museum admission. Space is limited!

General museum admission: Adults $15 | Seniors (Age 62+) $12 | Students (Age 12+) $12 | Free for Children Under 12.

Women’s History Month

The Historic Hotel Figueroa

939 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

866 734 6018

http://www.hotelfigueroa.com

We can observe WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH at the historic HOTEL FIGUEROA. One of the longest standing hotels in downtown Los Angeles was the largest commercial building funded by women for women when it opened in 1926 as a safe place for single women travelers. The property has been completely renovated and restored.

For more information about the now hip Hotel Figueroa, including its women-centric events, art collection, and more, check the website: http://www.hotelfigueroa.com

Soul of Nation: Art in the Age of Black 1963-1983

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

Also in downtown Los Angeles, the NEW Broad Museum exhibition “Soul of a Nation”: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963 – 1983. The exhibition shines a light on the contributions of Black artists beginning in 1963. The landmark exhibition features the work of more than 60 influential artists that changed the face of art in America. For information about special events organized in conjunction with this exhibition, check the website: http://www.thebroad.org.

Winning Numbers

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

One of the world’s foremost ambassadors of automotive enthusiasm, California-based car aficionado Bruce Meyer has spent decades carefully building a collection of truly superlative vehicles. Preferring the title of “enthusiast” over “collector,” Bruce only acquires cars of substantial importance and emotional impact, often without regard for investment potential. As a result, his stable of classics, hot rods and race cars - while not immense in scale - is among the most significant anywhere. Some of those vehicles are on display now in the “Winning Numbers”exhibition.

Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

In Costa Mesa, we can learn the story of four Orange County men who were prisoners of war at this exhibition “Victory from Within: The American Prisoner War Experience.” Among the stories told here, the horrors experienced by Korean War veteran Lloyd L. Roberts.

Also at this exhibition, the book Mr. Roberts has written about his near death prisoner of war experience. KOREA: ONE POW’S STORY. The book and the exhibition are in Heroes Hall at the Orange County Event Center. Hours and admission information can be found at ocfair.com

Free!

27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design

Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

Museum Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213 623 5821

http://www.fidmmuseum.org

There are more than one-hundred out-of-this-world costumes from your favorite 2018 movies at the 27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costumes Design. Among this eye catching collection, the Academy Award winning costumes from the movie “Black Panther.”

This exhibition – IS FREE – in downtown Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. For more information, check the website: http://www.fidmmuseum.org

Free!

Crumbling Empire

Upside-Down Propaganda

The Wende Museum

10808 Culver Boulevard

Culver City

http://www.wendemuseum.org

The Wende Museum presents CRUMBLING EMPIRE and UPSIDE-DOWN PROPAGANDA, two new exhibitions featuring subversive art by Soviet painters, Shepard Fairey, Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid, and North Korean defector Sun Mu on view now through June 2, 2019

Even the most restrictive authoritarian regimes are unable to completely silence voices of dissent. Two new exhibitions at the Wende Museum explore the role of art in grassroots and subversive expression, from the Soviet Union to North Korea to the United States. Across borders and generations, American street artist Shepard Fairey, Soviet artists of the glasnost and perestroika era, and North Korean propaganda-poster artist turned dissident painter Sun Mu appropriate and reinterpret the aesthetics and symbols of authority to create messages of liberation. This will be the first exhibition of Sun Mu’s work in a U.S. museum.

Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Cars @ 4pm

Amsoil USAC / CRA Sprint Cars

American Cancer Society Night Benefitting the “Up Down N’ Dirty 4 A Cure Mud Run

Perris Auto Speedway

18700 Lake Perris Drive

Perris

951 940 0134

http://www.perrisautospeedway.com

At “America’s Premier Dirt Track,” Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Cars take over the track at Perris Auto Speedway. Also ripping and running the Saturday, the popular Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars and The PAS Senior & Young Gun Sprints.

Gates open at 4:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00.

Let’s make a “GET DOWN AND DIRTY” Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

