Suspect in Custody After Bicyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision in Huntington Beach: Police

A suspect has been taken into custody on suspicion of striking and killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run collision early Saturday morning in Huntington Beach, according to authorities.

The collision happened at around 2:10 a.m. when a vehicle traveling westbound on Adams Avenue near Beach Boulevard struck a person riding a bicycle then fled the scene, the Huntington Beach Police Department said.

An abandoned black BMW was later found crashed a few blocks away from the hit-and-run collision.

Police say they believe the driver who struck the bicyclist and fled later crashed his black BMW and abandoned the vehicle on Adams Avenue.

After searching the BMW, police found vehicle information that led them to the suspect, who was only described as a male from the area, according to Huntington Beach Police.

Authorities did not identify the victim.

Police are investigating whether the driver was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The intersection of Adams Avenue and Beach Boulevard was still closed as of 8 a.m. as officers investigated the scene of the collision.

No further information was immediately available.

