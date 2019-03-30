Toddler Bit in Face by Family Rottweiler in Norwalk

A toddler was bitten in the face by a family Rottweiler in Norwalk on March 30, 2019. The boy's father was also bit in the arm while separating the dog and child. (Credit: OnScene TV)

A 2-year-old Norwalk boy suffered significant injuries to his face when his family’s pet Rottweiler attacked him on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The boy was hospitalized in stable condition following the incident, which took place shortly before 1:30 p.m. at a home in the 12100 block of Zeus Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Jorge Marchena said.

The boy’s father suffered a bite wound to his arm while separating the boy and dog, the lieutenant said. He declined to be taken to a hospital.

Family members had already secured the dog when first reponders arrived, according to Marchena.

Representatives from the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority seized the dog, he said. They will conduct an investigation and determined what to do with the animal.

