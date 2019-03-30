Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision in Pomona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Pomona Friday night, the Pomona Police Department said in a news release.

The collision happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Holt Avenue and Caswell Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find a severely injured woman in the middle of the roadway, according to Pomona Police.

The victim, identified as Barbara Fahnestock of Pomona, was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses described a dark colored Dodge Charger striking the victim while she was crossing the street, according to authorities.

The suspect driver did not stop after hitting the woman and was last seen fleeing the scene south on Palm Street, police wrote in the news release.

Authorities did not provide a description of the suspect driver.

Pomona Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 909-802-7741 or 909-620-2048. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

No further information was immediately available.