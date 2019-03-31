1 Dead, Several Injured in Traffic Collision in Riverside After Driver Suffers ‘Medical Emergency’ on the Road

A driver died after “suffering a medical emergency” and colliding with another vehicle in Riverside Saturday, authorities said.

Riverside police and fire officials responded at around 8:45 p.m. to the collision on Van Buren Boulevard at the intersection of Arlington Avenue, the Riverside Police Department said.

The driver of a white Dodge pick-up truck was traveling south on Van Buren Boulevard and started “suffering a medical emergency.” The pick-up truck then entered the intersection at a high rate of speed, ran a red light and collided with a silver Ford Focus that was traveling west on Arlington Avenue, police said a preliminary investigation revealed.

The pick-up truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police did not identify the victim or specify the kind of medical emergency suffered.

An unknown number of people were injured in the crash and transported to nearby hospitals, according to Riverside Police. Authorities did not provide information on their conditions.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information was urged to call Riverside Police Detective Z. Fishell at 951-826-8723.