Rapper Nipsey Hussle Killed in South L.A. Shooting; 2 Others Wounded

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3400 block of West Slauson Avenue at around 3:20 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The rapper and two additional male victims were found and transported to a nearby hospital where Nipsey Hussle was pronounced dead, the Times reported.

The other two victims were in stable condition, police said.

Authorities did not provide a suspect description.

No further information was immediately available.

At approximately 3:20 pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd. 3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased. We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 31, 2019