Rapper Nipsey Hussle Killed in South L.A. Shooting; 2 Others Wounded
Rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3400 block of West Slauson Avenue at around 3:20 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said.
The rapper and two additional male victims were found and transported to a nearby hospital where Nipsey Hussle was pronounced dead, the Times reported.
The other two victims were in stable condition, police said.
Authorities did not provide a suspect description.
No further information was immediately available.
