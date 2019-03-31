Rapper Nipsey Hussle Killed in South L.A. Shooting; 2 Others Wounded

Posted 4:56 PM, March 31, 2019, by , Updated at 05:31PM, March 31, 2019
Rapper Nipsey Hussle is seen in an undated photo. (Credit: Los Angeles Times)

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3400 block of West Slauson Avenue at around 3:20 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The rapper and two additional male victims were found and transported to a nearby hospital where Nipsey Hussle was pronounced dead, the Times reported.

The other two victims were in stable condition, police said.

Authorities did not provide a suspect description.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

