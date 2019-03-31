× 23rd Horse Since Dec. 6 Dies at Santa Anita Park

A 23rd horse fatality has occurred at Santa Anita since Dec. 26 when Arms Runner fell on the dirt crossover portion of the hillside turf course Sunday and was later euthanized. La Sardane, who was behind Arms Runner, couldn’t avoid the fallen horse, tripped and went to the ground, but got right back up.

The death was confirmed by Dr. Rick Arthur, equine medical director of the California Horse Racing Board.

The jockeys Martin Pedroza, aboard Arms Runner, and Ruben Fuentes were believed to have sustained no more than bumps and bruises although they were taken off their remaining mounts.

The accident occurred in the feature race of the day, the Grade 3 $100,000 San Simeon Stakes, a 6 1/2 furlong turf race that starts at the top of a hillside and has a crossover point on dirt. The spill happened just as the horses were about to re-enter the turf portion of the course. It appeared that Arms Runner injured his right front leg.

