CHP Officer Airlifted From 101 After Motorcycle Crash in Agoura Hills; Freeway Lanes Shut Down

A California Highway Patrol officer had to be airlifted from the 101 Freeway to a trauma center after a motorcycle crash in Agoura Hills left the officer with “moderate injuries” early Sunday, officials said.

Three westbound lanes east of Chesebro Road are expected to be blocked for 2 1/2 hours, CHP tweeted at 8:20 a.m.

Fire personnel responded to the northbound side of the 101 around 7:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

They arrived to find a CHP officer with moderate injuries, Ed Pickett with the Fire Department said. The patient had been on a motorcycle, he added.

The officer’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening, Pickett said. No other patients were involved.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.