CHP Officer Airlifted From 101 After Motorcycle Crash in Agoura Hills; Freeway Lanes Shut Down

Posted 8:30 AM, March 31, 2019, by , Updated at 08:29AM, March 31, 2019
A motorcycle lies on the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills after the California Highway Patrol officer riding it was airlifted from the scene on March 31, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A California Highway Patrol officer had to be airlifted from the 101 Freeway to a trauma center after a motorcycle crash in Agoura Hills left the officer with “moderate injuries” early Sunday, officials said.

Three westbound lanes east of Chesebro Road are expected to be blocked for 2 1/2 hours, CHP tweeted at 8:20 a.m.

Fire personnel responded to the northbound side of the 101 around 7:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

They arrived to find a CHP officer with moderate injuries, Ed Pickett with the Fire Department said. The patient had been on a motorcycle, he added.

The officer’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening, Pickett said. No other patients were involved.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.

