DUI Suspect Arrested After Boy Dies in Multivehicle Crash on 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley: CHP

A 24-year-old DUI suspect has been arrested following a five-vehicle crash that left a boy dead on the 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley, authorities said Sunday.

The suspect’s pickup truck plowed into the back of a minivan that had been disabled on the northbound HOV lane near Euclid Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The truck, a black 2014 Toyota Tacoma, was traveling north at an unknown speed when the driver failed to stop in time, the agency said. It’s unclear why the minivan became stuck.

Five family members inside that vehicle, a silver 2015 Honda Odyssey, suffered moderate to major injuries, CHP said. One of them, a boy whose identity and age have not been released, was killed, Sgt. April Carter told KTLA.

After the initial crash, a silver 2019 Toyota Tacoma slammed into the rear of the black Tacoma. Four occupants of the third vehicle sustained minor injuries, CHP said. Investigators believe the second Tacoma was also traveling on the HOV lane.

The driver of the black Tacoma suffered major injuries and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to CHP. The agency described him as a 24-year-old Tustin resident.

CHP listed San Marcos as the city of residence for the minivan driver. The person behind the wheel of the silver Tacoma is a Los Angeles resident, the agency said.

Two other vehicles were involved in the incident but they did not sustain any major damages, according to CHP.